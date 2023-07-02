The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

European Space Agency Launches New Telescope To Find Dark Matter

European Space Agency Launches New Telescope To Find Dark Matter

The European Space Agency is about to launch a new telescope that will help us find out exactly what dark matter is and how it has formed the galaxy.

The European Space Agency is on a quest to find out what the universe is made of and what dark is.

The SpaceX Falcon took off from Florida, blasting precious cargo into orbit.

On board the Falcon is a new ready-to-deploy space telescope called: Euclid.

Costing $2.1 billion, Euclid will eventually plop out of the Falcon, and travel for a month-long, 1.5 million-kilometre voyage to an ultra-primo spot in the sky for space observation.

It will create an unmatched 3D map of the universe by observing billions of galaxies across 10 billion years of cosmic time, across more than a third of the sky!

The two-tonne space monster will spend six years searching for clues about a mysterious space thing; dark matter!

Euclid will also put out its feelers for dark energy.

Dr Brad Tucker says that dark energy is a “type of thing causing the universe to grow in its expansion.”

“Now it could be some sort of new exotic form of energy we call ‘quintessence’, but we’re not quite sure.”

Science reckons dark matter and dark energy account for about 95 per cent of the cosmos, so it’d be pretty handy to find.

Support For The Voice Referendum Appears To Waver As YES Campaign Takes To The Streets
NEXT STORY

Support For The Voice Referendum Appears To Waver As YES Campaign Takes To The Streets

Advertisement

Related Articles

Support For The Voice Referendum Appears To Waver As YES Campaign Takes To The Streets

Support For The Voice Referendum Appears To Waver As YES Campaign Takes To The Streets

Thousands have turned out to rally in favour of the Voice referendum across the country, but as the vocal YES campaign grows louder, the NOs hold the majority.
‘Hot-bedding’ Trend Grows In Australia

‘Hot-bedding’ Trend Grows In Australia

University students in Australia are ‘hot-bedding’ to cut high rental costs.
British Tourist Who ‘Carved’ His Girlfriend’s Name Into Colosseum May Face Jail Time And Hefty Fine

British Tourist Who ‘Carved’ His Girlfriend’s Name Into Colosseum May Face Jail Time And Hefty Fine

A tourist that was filmed vandalising the 2,000-year-old Colosseum could face up to five years jail time and receive a $24,500 fine.
Woman Wears Disguise In Taylor Swift TV Interview Because She Called In Sick To Work

Woman Wears Disguise In Taylor Swift TV Interview Because She Called In Sick To Work

A Taylor Swift fan gave an interview in disguise because she’d called in sick to work.
Apple To Permanently Delete Photo Streams Off iPhones In New Update

Apple To Permanently Delete Photo Streams Off iPhones In New Update

iPhone users have been warned that a new update will permanently delete photos in the Photo Stream section of their photo library.