European Space Agency Launches New Telescope To Find Dark Matter

The European Space Agency is on a quest to find out what the universe is made of and what dark is.

The SpaceX Falcon took off from Florida, blasting precious cargo into orbit.

On board the Falcon is a new ready-to-deploy space telescope called: Euclid.

Costing $2.1 billion, Euclid will eventually plop out of the Falcon, and travel for a month-long, 1.5 million-kilometre voyage to an ultra-primo spot in the sky for space observation.

It will create an unmatched 3D map of the universe by observing billions of galaxies across 10 billion years of cosmic time, across more than a third of the sky!

The two-tonne space monster will spend six years searching for clues about a mysterious space thing; dark matter!

Euclid will also put out its feelers for dark energy.

Dr Brad Tucker says that dark energy is a “type of thing causing the universe to grow in its expansion.”

“Now it could be some sort of new exotic form of energy we call ‘quintessence’, but we’re not quite sure.”

Science reckons dark matter and dark energy account for about 95 per cent of the cosmos, so it’d be pretty handy to find.