European Nations Are Pushing For Commercial Flights To Be Single-Pilot To Cut Operating Costs

European nations have asked the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to research the possibility of making commercial flights single-pilot operations.

The working paper submitted by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to ICAO cites a reduction in costs as a driving force behind the proposal.

"One of the driving factors for the industry to propose taking advantage of the introduction of these new concepts of operations is a foreseen reduction in operating costs," the paper says.

However, it does note "potential additional costs related to higher-level ground support and two-way communications should also be considered".

"On the aircraft manufacturer side, the development and certification of new cockpit designs and associated systems may require significant investment, although these will likely produce safety benefits and savings in the medium/long term," it continued.

EASA is currently undertaking a safety risk assessment on single-pilot operations, investigating fatigue and managing issues such as comfort breaks.

However, those that actually fly the aircraft are unconvinced the proposal will work.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Tony Lucas, an Airbus SE A330 captain for Qantas Airways and president of the Australian & International Pilots Association, said emergency situations could be more dangerous if there is just one pilot in the cockpit.

"When things go awry, they go awry fairly quickly," he said, adding a lone pilot may be overwhelmed and help may take too long to arrive in the cockpit.

In 2021, EASA made a statement saying advanced autonomous systems would need to be installed into aircrafts to fly the plane should the pilot become incapacitated.

