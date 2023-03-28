European Airline Predicts Heartbeats Will Replace Passports And We Will Just Print Our Luggage By 2070

As travel and technology continue to evolve beyond our wildest dreams, there is still one aspect of travel that pretty much hasn’t changed since the dark ages: the physical passport.

For some reason, we still need to have a real piece of paper with a big stupid, unsmiling picture of ourselves in front of a white background in order to cross a border, and it’s about time they were replaced with something digital that we’re not going to forget in the pocket of a pair of jeans that we donated to the Salvos because no good deed goes unpunished.

Well, according to budget airline easyJet, that might one day be a thing of the past. That’s right, the airline that cannot predict if your luggage is going to arrive at its destination has made some bold predictions about the future. Sure, none of these predictions will ever come to fruition, but let’s entertain them for a bit of fun.

As part of easyJet’s 2070: The Future Travel Report, a couple of academics and nerds reckon that in a few decades time, we’ll be replacing passports with scans of our heartbeat. Sure, that might be more convenient than having to bring your physical passport with you, but it is also a terrifying glimpse into the dystopian future that awaits us all; one where the government has files of our actual heartbeats.

It seems like a crazy idea, and it does raise a lot of questions. For example, what happens if you go through the heartbeat scanning machine and you’re really nervous because you forgot you had a banana in your backpack and you’re about to get 15 years in an Australian prison, which naturally leads your heart to start racing and show an irregular beat?

Also, what about those people who have had heart transplants? Will they accidentally be identified as the dead person whose heart they received?

Also, what about the fact that scientists are currently researching how to use pig hearts for human transplants? Will that mean that those patients will go through the machine, and be detected as Porky the Pig who donated his heart to medicine only to be forced to travel in a cage with all of the other animals in steerage?

The point is there are lots of kinks to iron out in this fictional technology.

It’s certainly nice that airlines are ambitious and hoping to bring these technological advancements into the travel experience to make the process of going through airport security 15 seconds faster.

But, if you asked most travellers what technological advancements they’d like to see by 2070 they’d probably all say just having the plane depart on time and having their luggage arrive. So maybe the airlines could nail that first, and then work on the heartbeat scanners later.