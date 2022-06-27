Europe To Introduce Visa Scheme, Costing Tourists €7 Per Visit From 2023

European Union countries previously were free to enter, visit and stay in. However, visitors from outside the EU will now have to apply and pay a nominal fee of €7 (around $10.68AUD) to visit.

ETIAS, which stands for European Travel Information and Authorization System, is quick to apply for and done online, requiring no biometric information. It is being compared to the United States' ESTA scheme.

EU travellers and residents are exempt and have freedom of movement around the bloc, allowing them to spend as much time as they want in many countries.

However, for everyone else entering the bloc from a country which did not previously require a visa, the ETIAS will be obligatory.

This will affect around 60 countries, including the US and the UK, which lost freedom of movement after Brexit came into effect. Nothing changes for those from countries who previously needed a visa to enter.

For those aged between 18 to 70 years old, the visa costs €7 ($10.36); however, it is not yet clear if others will have a reduced rate or will be able to apply for free. In comparison, the US charges $21 for an ESTA authorization.

The EU states the maximum time needed for approval could be up to a month in "very exceptional cases." Anyone whose application is denied will have the right to appeal.