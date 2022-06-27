The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Europe To Introduce Visa Scheme, Costing Tourists €7 Per Visit From 2023

Europe To Introduce Visa Scheme, Costing Tourists €7 Per Visit From 2023

The European Union has announced the launch of its long-awaited visa waiver scheme, ETIAS, akin to the US ESTA visa, to debut in May 2023.

European Union countries previously were free to enter, visit and stay in. However, visitors from outside the EU will now have to apply and pay a nominal fee of €7 (around $10.68AUD) to visit.

ETIAS, which stands for European Travel Information and Authorization System, is quick to apply for and done online, requiring no biometric information. It is being compared to the United States' ESTA scheme.

EU travellers and residents are exempt and have freedom of movement around the bloc, allowing them to spend as much time as they want in many countries.

However, for everyone else entering the bloc from a country which did not previously require a visa, the ETIAS will be obligatory.

This will affect around 60 countries, including the US and the UK, which lost freedom of movement after Brexit came into effect. Nothing changes for those from countries who previously needed a visa to enter.

For those aged between 18 to 70 years old, the visa costs €7 ($10.36); however, it is not yet clear if others will have a reduced rate or will be able to apply for free. In comparison, the US charges $21 for an ESTA authorization.

The EU states the maximum time needed for approval could be up to a month in "very exceptional cases." Anyone whose application is denied will have the right to appeal.

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine
NEXT STORY

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.
Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

Police in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.
Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

Rain-ravaged communities in Greater Sydney should brace for what could be the worst flooding in the past 18 months, the federal emergency management minister says. 
Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

Anthony Albanese made a surprise, historic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, meeting president Zelensky for the first time in person.