Etsy Business Caught Reselling Kmart Items For Double The Price

A Melbourne woman has revealed in a now-viral TikTok that she feels “duped” after discovering a small issue with a “handmade” wooden shelf she found on Etsy.

“Look at this shelf, looks cute, it’s $40, it’s from an Australian shop,” user MorgsMewTwo starts off in the video.

When the item arrived, however, she quickly discovered that the “handmade” wooden shelf she thought she was purchasing was not actually handmade.

“It’s from f***ing Kmart. Stop! And more expensive,” she said.

“Not to be a millennial, but this is why we can’t have nice things.”

The sleek wooden shelf sells for $25 at the major Aussie retailer, $15 less expensive than what the Etsy business was selling it for.

Those who saw the video were outraged, taking to the comments to voice their anger.

“It’s so frustrating that other people are ruining Etsy for us who truly are handmade,” one user wrote.

“I see so much of this on Etsy! It blows my mind!” a commenter explained.

“But why? They’ll make 10 bucks by the time they package it,” another asked.

The original seller has been removed from Etsy, but reviews still remain of other users expressing their displeasure at also falling for the hoax.

“Buyers be warned: This item is a Kmart product that is $12 online,” one user wrote in June.

“There isn’t a clear reference to this in the item description or details so I thought I would just let interested people know.”