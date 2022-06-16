Etiquette Expert’s Knife And Fork Rules Are ‘Damn Complicated’

Dr Clinton Lee, a wine critic and writer, has gained more than 1.5 million TikTok followers with his videos explaining the ‘proper’ way of doing things.

One of his latest videos takes on the humble knife and fork.

According to Dr Lee, the knife and fork should be put back down on the table when you are chewing your food.

But don’t be fooled into thinking it is that simple. No, even this can be a complicated matter.

Dr Lee goes on to say there are two ways to place utensils down — one by laying them on each side of the plate’s edge and the other is to cross them on the plate, with the fork onto.

“Personally, I would watch what the host or the hostess is doing, which is the option they are using,” he said.

Commenters have been quick to ask “why does life have to be so damn complicated?”.

“What is the purpose of complying with such strict formalities? If the host is humble, they will not care how their guests chose to eat,” said another commenter.