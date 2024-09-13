Etiquette Expert Says It’s ‘Inelegant’ To Help Waiters Clear Dishes

Laura Windsor posted a video of a restaurant customer stacking their empty plates up, with a subtitle explaining that the act was “inelegant.”

“You might as well take them to the kitchen and stack the dishwasher,” she said.

“When you are at a restaurant, the whole point is to relax and enjoy without feeling you need to help out the waitstaff.”

Windsor added that “it’s not good manners” and “distasteful” to “take over and do someone’s job for them.”

Some users disagreed, with one calling it 'inelegant' to sit there and watch staff struggle.

However, one former hospitality worker reckons waiters are often grateful for the help.

“I used to work in hospitality. I was always grateful for people who tried to help a little,” they wrote.

“My momma raised me right, thank God - stacking a couple of plates has never taken away from a meal out,” another wrote.