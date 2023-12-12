The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Ethan & Audrey Found To Be The Most Powerful Baby Names

Ethan & Audrey Found To Be The Most Powerful Baby Names

A list of powerful baby names has ranked ten names that “inspire resilience”, with Ethan taking out the top spot.

Put together by Fox News, the list is aimed at parents seeking names with “strong meanings”, that are looking to “bestow virtues, strength or inspiration upon their children”. 

Taking out number one is Ethan, a name originating from Hebrew meaning “strong” or “firm”. The name gets its high placement for its sense of confidence, strong historical association and simple pronunciation.

Audrey and Matilda take out second and third place respectively, with the former lauded for its “classic charm” and the latter celebrated for enduring nature, popular across multiple generations. 

Gabriel comes in at fourth place with strong religious affiliations, meaning “God is my strength” or “God’s hero”. The name is revered for its “universal appeal” and biblical roots.

Rounding out the top five is Valerie, which is derived from Latin and said to have a “timeless elegance”.

Alexander, Leo, River, Athena and Aurora finish out the top 10 powerful names, all described as serving as a “beacon of encouragement”.   

New Study Finds Pole Dancing Can Significantly Improve Women’s Wellbeing
NEXT STORY

New Study Finds Pole Dancing Can Significantly Improve Women’s Wellbeing

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Study Finds Pole Dancing Can Significantly Improve Women’s Wellbeing

New Study Finds Pole Dancing Can Significantly Improve Women’s Wellbeing

New research has found that pole dancing has the potential to significantly improve a woman’s mental wellbeing, as well as boost sexual self-efficacy and self-esteem.
Study Reveals That Having A Sister Can Boost Your Health And Self-Esteem

Study Reveals That Having A Sister Can Boost Your Health And Self-Esteem

The researchers have clearly never met my sisters (just kidding).
Debate Sparked Over What Is The Correct Plane Etiquette For Carry-On Items

Debate Sparked Over What Is The Correct Plane Etiquette For Carry-On Items

We've all been there, catching a full flight, being the last onboard and forced to check our carry-on luggage in because all the overhead compartments are full.
Republican Nominee Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Appears To Urinate During Live Broadcast

Republican Nominee Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Appears To Urinate During Live Broadcast

US presidential nominee candidate and self-professed ‘speaker of hard truths’ Vivek Ramaswamy seemed to have urinated during a live chat with over ten thousand listeners.
Fans Stunned To Discover That Cottage From The Holiday Is Not Real

Fans Stunned To Discover That Cottage From The Holiday Is Not Real

Sorry to burst the Christmas bubble. If you ever dreamed of going to the quaint cottage in the best Christmas movie ever, The Holiday, I'm afraid to tell you that it is not real.