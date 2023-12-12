Ethan & Audrey Found To Be The Most Powerful Baby Names

Put together by Fox News, the list is aimed at parents seeking names with “strong meanings”, that are looking to “bestow virtues, strength or inspiration upon their children”.

Taking out number one is Ethan, a name originating from Hebrew meaning “strong” or “firm”. The name gets its high placement for its sense of confidence, strong historical association and simple pronunciation.

Audrey and Matilda take out second and third place respectively, with the former lauded for its “classic charm” and the latter celebrated for enduring nature, popular across multiple generations.

Gabriel comes in at fourth place with strong religious affiliations, meaning “God is my strength” or “God’s hero”. The name is revered for its “universal appeal” and biblical roots.

Rounding out the top five is Valerie, which is derived from Latin and said to have a “timeless elegance”.

Alexander, Leo, River, Athena and Aurora finish out the top 10 powerful names, all described as serving as a “beacon of encouragement”.