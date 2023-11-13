Escaped Circus Lion Wanders Streets Of Italian Town

The lion, Kimba, was filmed by shocked Ladispoli locals wandering the deserted streets at night, evading capture for five hours before being sedated and returned to the circus.

Rony Vassallo, an animal handler with the Rony Roller Circus from which Kimba escaped, said that though an adult lion wandering residential streets is a shocking sight, Kimba posed no real threat.

“He met with people in an environment he wasn’t used to ... and nothing happened. He didn’t even for a second have the instinct to attack a person,” he told AFP at the circus site.

He said his fear had been “that someone could have harmed the animal, out of fear, or excess enthusiasm”.

Alessandro Grando, the mayor of Ladispoli, said in a Facebook post that he hoped the incident would “stir some consciences” and that it could “finally put an end to the exploitation of animals in circuses.”