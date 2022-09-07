Escaped Chimpanzee Returns To Zoo On A Bike

As tough as your day has been, you probably didn’t have to convince a chimpanzee to wear human clothes and ride a bicycle. Not that it’s a competition, but a dedicated zookeeper in Ukraine did just that.

The cheeky chimp named Chichi escaped the Kharkiv Zoo on Monday and took a stroll around town. The zookeeper approached slowly and reasoned with her, proving that chimpanzees are more reasonable than human children.

Once Chichi gave in and willingly worked with the zookeeper to return to the zoo, it started to rain, which led the zookeeper to give her the coat off her own back. Chivalry is alive, ladies! Unfortunately, it is reserved for unruly chimpanzees.

Once the zookeeper and Chichi exchanged a heartwarming hug, Chichi was put on a bike and wheeled back to the zoo, kind of like a way cuter version of a human child who grew too tired to pedal any further, even though they promised they were a big girl now, and they could handle it.

Thankfully, Chichi is reportedly back in her enclosure safe and sound, with a little more life experience up her rain jacket sleeve.

This news is all the sweeter because, for months, Kharkiv city has faced daily shelling, bombing and general devastation. Earlier in the war, Chichi, along with many other animals, were evacuated as the zoo was in the line of fire, unfortunately killing hundreds of animals.

The zoo in Kharkiv needed this win. Ukraine needed this win. We all needed this win.

The footage showing Chichi wearing a yellow rain jacket, cuddling her zookeeper and then riding a bike is exactly the kind of wholesome news the world needed.