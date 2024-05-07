The Project

Erin Patterson Pleads Not Guilty To Mushroom Triple-Murder

Erin Patterson has pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including allegedly murdering three people with deadly mushrooms.

The 49-year-old faced Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Tuesday with her hair tied up, wearing a blue jumper and glasses. She is accused of killing her former in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson, 66.

All three died in hospital days after consuming an allegedly deadly mushroom meal at Patterson's Leongatha home, in South Gippsland, on July 29, 2023. She is also accused of the attempted murder of her ex-husband Simon at the lunch and on three occasions dating back to 2021, and the attempted murder of Ms Wilkinson's husband Ian, 68.

Patterson was accused of trying to murder her ex-husband at Wilsons Promontory on September 6, 2022, the court was told on Tuesday. She was also accused of trying to murder him at Howqua, southwest of Mount Buller, between May 25 and 27, 2022, and at Korumburra between November 16 and 17, 2021.

Patterson pleaded not guilty to all eight of her charges on Tuesday, including three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Patterson elected not to have a committal hearing, which could have required Mr Wilkinson to give evidence in the case ahead of it going to trial.

Her case is next listed for a directions hearing at the Supreme Court on May 23.

