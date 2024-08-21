Eric André Calls Out Melbourne Airport For Making Him Feel Unsafe

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old actor warned other people of colour against travelling through Melbourne Airport.

“It’s one of the many times I’ve been racially profiled at the airport,” he said.

“So, this is a message for all black, brown, and Indigenous people travelling through Melbourne today, especially if you’re travelling through Qantas International by Terminal 2 — Please be careful.”

André explained that he had just gotten off a 25-hour trip from New York when he “got pulled out of a line-up” while going through Melbourne Airport security.

The comedian is touring ‘The Eric André Show Live’ across Australia’s east coast.

“I do not feel safe in the Melbourne Airport. I do not want to be humiliated or racially discriminated against anymore at these airports,” he said.

“I don’t want to cut my hair and wear a three-piece suit so that I’m treated like a first-class citizen. I shouldn’t be made to feel that I am unaccented by entering a country.

“Shame on the people at the Melbourne Airport that have this cockamamie procedure. I doubt it yields any safer world for anybody in Melbourne or Australia.”

Melbourne Airport commented on André’s Instagram post, writing: “Melbourne Airport is proudly the gateway to one of the most multicultural cities in the world …. We welcome ALL passengers to Melbourne, and we expect everyone to be treated equally.”

The Australian Border Force confirmed that the dog that sniffed André was not one of theirs, adding “we hope your stay in Australia is wonderful.”