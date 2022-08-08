The Project

Environmental Defenders Office Calls For Government To Achieve Net Zero By 2035

The Environmental Defenders Office says the government must aim for a higher target than 43 per cent on 2005 levels of carbon emissions by 2030.

The Environmental Defenders Office states Australia must increase its emissions-reduction targets to 74 per cent by 2030, and achieve net zero just five years later, according to a submission on the Albanese government's climate change bills. 

The climate change bills passed the lower house last week, and are now before a Senate inquiry.

"Australia needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 74 per cent of 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2035," the organisation wrote in its submission to a Senate inquiry into the bills. 

"Australia currently has over 80 pieces of legislation relating to energy and various elements of climate policy, however the sum of these parts does not equal an effective legal framework. 

The European Union's outgoing Australian ambassador, Dr Michael Pulch, said the climate policy was a step in the right direction to fast-tracking negotiations for a free trade deal, which had stalled under the Morrison government. 

The government needs the support of all 12 Greens senators and one crossbencher for the bills to become law. 

