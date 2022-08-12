The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Entire Staff Of A New York Starbucks Store Walkout After A Co-Worker Was Fired

Entire Staff Of A New York Starbucks Store Walkout After A Co-Worker Was Fired

The video on TikTok showing the walkout has amassed over venti million views, as workers at the store claim the employee, who had been there for more than 13 years, was unfairly dismissed.

The staff of a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York have walked off the job together, after they claim a manager fired an employee who had been with the company for over 13 years.  

The location, whose employees voted to unionize in March, filmed the incident, uploading the video to TikTok, which has amassed over 20 million views. 

https://www.tiktok.com/@sbworkersunited/video/7129482083138817322

The videos caption reads, "When your entire store walks out after management unjustly fires your co-worker for being a union leader,". 

The video has gained massive support on TikTok from viewers, with one saying “Starbucks really is hell bent on ruining their reputation aren’t they”. 

Another said “Good on you guys. stand together. keep this energy going.” 

While another stated, “I worked at Starbucks for 7 years and these videos make me so, incredibly happy.” 

Charles praises young's COVID resilience
NEXT STORY

Charles praises young's COVID resilience

Advertisement

Related Articles

Charles praises young's COVID resilience

Charles praises young's COVID resilience

The Prince of Wales has praised the "resilience" of young people during the coronavirus pandemic in a message about mental health.
Steve From Mackay / Whitsunday Has Been Called Out In The Local Paper

Steve From Mackay / Whitsunday Has Been Called Out In The Local Paper

Jenny has gone hard on the revenge!
New Yorkers Completely Unfazed as Man Walks Naked Through Rush-hour Subway Station

New Yorkers Completely Unfazed as Man Walks Naked Through Rush-hour Subway Station

It seems nothing can get New Yorkers to bat an eyelid these days.
Woman Scams Mum Out Of $82-Million Painting

Woman Scams Mum Out Of $82-Million Painting

Brazilian woman is arrested for scamming her mum out of millions of dollars worth of paintings and jewellery
Melbourne Dog Shelters Struggle With Significant Adoption Slump As More And More Dogs Are Surrendered

Melbourne Dog Shelters Struggle With Significant Adoption Slump As More And More Dogs Are Surrendered

Multiple Melbourne dog shelters are facing a significant adoption slump, with two homes stating they are experiencing more overcrowding than they've seen in a decade.