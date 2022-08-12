Entire Staff Of A New York Starbucks Store Walkout After A Co-Worker Was Fired

The staff of a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York have walked off the job together, after they claim a manager fired an employee who had been with the company for over 13 years.

The location, whose employees voted to unionize in March, filmed the incident, uploading the video to TikTok, which has amassed over 20 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sbworkersunited/video/7129482083138817322

The videos caption reads, "When your entire store walks out after management unjustly fires your co-worker for being a union leader,".

The video has gained massive support on TikTok from viewers, with one saying “Starbucks really is hell bent on ruining their reputation aren’t they”.

Another said “Good on you guys. stand together. keep this energy going.”

While another stated, “I worked at Starbucks for 7 years and these videos make me so, incredibly happy.”