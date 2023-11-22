The Project

Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

Enrique Iglesias, the King of Latin Pop, might be about to be dethroned, as videos emerge of bizarre stage antics and frankly embarrassing singing on his recent “Trilogy” tour, with fellow performers Ricky Martin and Pitbull.

As far as we can tell, it’s the most disappointing trilogy since those Star Wars prequels.

While the Grammy-winning singer of “Hero” has over 200 music awards, he might be asked to hand a few of them back if his recent performances are anything to go by.

Fans have been left disappointed and bewildered as the Spanish singer and early 2000s heartthrob lay down vocal performances that sound like Mickey Mouse at a Disney karaoke competition, alongside shall we say, unconventional stage moves like…well…humping the stage. To be honest, it didn’t look like the best night of that stage’s life.

 

Videos from fans show the Latin Lothario not just singing off key and struggling to hit high notes, but also asking the audience to sing entire sections of classic hits for him. 

And to be honest, if we had to turn up to a concert and do the singer’s job for them, we’d be asking for our money back.

Fans though are at least seeing the funny side.  

Alongside a video of Enrique’s latest “performances”, one concert-goer wrote: "POV: Waited a lifetime to see Enrique Iglesias sing just to find out he sounds like Elmo” while another revealed "I was actively trying to control my laughter during Enrique's set”.

So sure, this might be a big fall from grace for Latin Pop’s “Hero”, but at least he’s got a career in comedy lined up if this singing caper falls over.

@erikayrigoyen Replying to @Erika Yrigoyen #enriqueiglesias #fyp #enriqueiglesiasconcert #thetriologytour2023 #triologytour2023 #thetriology #toronto #pitbullconcert #ilikeit ♬ original sound - Erika Yrigoyen
