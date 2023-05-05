'Enough Is Enough': Politicians Call For The Release Of Julian Assange

The U.S. wants to extradite the 51-year-old to face espionage charges over the publication of sensitive and classified documents.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told ABC, "My position is that enough is enough."

"I can't do more than make very clear what my position is, and the US administration is certainly very aware of what the Australian government's position is."

Albanese had compared Assange's case to that of Chelsea Manning, a former US Army soldier who released hundreds of thousands of sensitive documents to WikiLeaks.

"When Australians look at the circumstances, look at the fact that the person who released the information (Chelsea Manning) is walking freely now having served some time in incarceration…then they will see a disconnect there.

"There is nothing to be served by his ongoing incarceration and I am concerned about Mr Assange's mental health."

Leader of the opposition, Peter Dutton, agreed with Prime Minister.

"Of course, I'm concerned for him at an individual level. I think it's gone on for too long, and I think that's the fault of many people - including Mr Assange, to be honest," he told ABC Radio.