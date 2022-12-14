English Company Left Red Faced After Ordering 18,000 World Cup Winner Shirts

Wholesale Clearance UK has been so confident that the Three Lions would win the competition they had the kit made before the quarter-finals, emblazoned with ‘it’s finally coming home.’

England was beaten 2-1 by the reigning champions France on Saturday.

Wholesale Clearance UK managing director Karl Baxter had released the shirts early, saying there would be "no stopping the English juggernaut".

The shirts were initially for sale for £29.99 each but have since been reduced to £9.99.

Andy White, head of sales at Wholesale Clearance UK, told ITV News the shirts will now be marketed as a tribute to the England Women's Euro win earlier in the year.