England ‘Snub’ Aussies In Traditional Post Ashes Drinks

Tensions continued to run high after England took the Fifth Test, ending the series in a tie.

Who can blame England? The game is over, just go home and enjoy no longer being around cricket. 

In what can only be described as ‘a cricket match between two teams’, tensions were running high after the tumultuous series ended in a tie. 

 SEN Cricket expert Bharat Sundaresan said the Australians asked England on multiple occasions for a post game drink, but were met with deaf ears.

Sundaresan tweeted, “Didn’t look like the Australian and English teams had their customary post-series drinks tonight at The Oval. Did notice the Aussies hanging around for quite a while waiting & Steve Smith even peering into the English rooms a couple of times before giving up.”

“Now hearing that the Aussie players did ask the England team about getting together half a dozen times but didn’t get a response and that allegedly the home team stayed behind locked doors.”

Sundaresan later added to his post, “Some clarification from the English camp now that their wrap up was extended because of the retirees & presentations & that they were keen on drinking with the Aussies & surprised that the visitors left early. Multiple misunderstandings at the end of a great #Ashes?”

The post-series drink is a long held tradition of international cricket, with teams usually getting together after they have finished with meetings and family time.  

England coach Brendon McCullum had previously said he couldn’t imagine the team would be having a beer with the Aussies ”any time soon", speaking to the press after the Jonny Bairstow stumping incident. 

McCullum later dismissed the comment as harmless ribbing, saying “In the end, we’re all going to sit down and have a beer, aren’t we? It was just a little bit of banter at the end there.”

England captain Ben Stokes later tweeted that the two teams decided to meet up at a nightclub rather than the dressing rooms. 

