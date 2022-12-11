The Project

England Players Leave The World Cup With Cat Named 'Dave' Who Would Wait For Dinner At Their Training Camp

England’s footballers may be heading home without the World Cup after losing 2-1 to France on Sunday, but they aren’t going home empty-handed.

Defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones, who both played in the defeat, have befriended a stray tabby cat during their stay in Qatar and will now bring their friend, Dave, home with them.

The cat has been transported to a veterinary clinic for tests and vaccinations and will spend four months in quarantine before being sent to England.

“They’re still undecided as to who’s having him, but he’s going back,” said a woman in a video posted by Rich McCarthy on Twitter.

“He was just there one day, so we’ve just adopted him, me and Stonesy,” Walker told the media during the World Cup Campaign. “Dave is welcome to the table ... Some people really don’t like the cat, but I love him.”

