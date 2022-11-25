The Project

England Captain Harry Kane Protests Qatar’s Legislation With $1 Million Rainbow Diamond Studded Watch

Seven European nations were forced to withdraw from wearing the OneLove armband - a symbol of support for the LGBTQIA+ community - at the Qatar World Cup amid threats of player sanctions.

The OneLove armband is a symbol of solidarity and respect for the LGBTQIA+ community. However, players of the Qatar World Cup will now no longer be able to wear the armband.

However, many players and teams have continued to find creative ways around the ban, or to protest in other ways.

Germany’s team covered their mouths in protest, and now England captain Harry Kane has opted to wear an almost $1 million watch with rainbow-coloured diamonds.

The 29-year-old captain led the squad from the team coach into the dressing room at the Khalifa International Stadium before the 6-2 win over Iran.

He can be seen wearing a $950,000 Rainbow Rolex.

