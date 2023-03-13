Endurance Training Can Help You Age Better, New Study Finds

Not only is exercise good for your mental and physical health, but if you do it more regularly, you actually get to be better than everyone else.

Researchers suggest endurance exercise improves metabolic health and prevents many age-related chronic diseases.

But before your fear of mortality drives you to pick up a dumbbell, researchers have not been clear on why endurance exercise has this effect.

A new study suggests that the explanation may lie in specific cellular changes that give a 50-year-old a similar ageing profile to a 25-year-old.

Longevity expert Professor Luigi Fontana studies the effect of calorie restriction on cell senescence, which is the process where cells stop dividing but do not die. Instead, these senescent cells secrete pro-cancer and pro-inflammatory proteins.

As we get older, we accumulate more of these cells, a process which is hastened by smoking, exposure to pollution, UV damage, alcohol, excessive calorie intake, and decreased physical activity.

One way to curb the increase of this cell production is to get out and move. But what exercise is best?

Resistance training is excellent for building muscle, among its many other benefits, but it is less potent for improving insulin sensitivity.

But when it comes to this kind of exercise, less is more, at least when it comes to the cellular ageing effects. One British study from last year suggested running regular marathons could age men by a decade.

Apparently, excessive endurance training over many years can “overwhelm the system”- running for three hours a day or cycling for five hours a day regularly leads to sustained activation of the sympathetic nervous system, which can ultimately have a detrimental effect on the heart and the ageing process.

Ultimately, a quality diet and not eating too much are among the main factors that slow ageing. But according to researchers, exercise is an extremely important component of the healthy ageing puzzle.