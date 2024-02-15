Employers Won't Be Penalised For Breaching Right To Disconnect

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke introduced amendments on Thursday to rule out criminal penalties.

"My understanding is no member of parliament supports criminal penalties applying but, for reasons I will never understand, Coalition members refused to grant leave for this issue to be corrected last Thursday," Mr Burke said.

"Despite that, I hope, now that it is in a separate bill, the Coalition and, indeed, all members will now support this legislation that will ensure criminal penalties do not apply."

Under the right to disconnect orders, employers would not be able to force staff to remain in contact outside of work hours.

"It shouldn't be controversial that people should be paid when they work," Mr Burke said.

"Where disputes about the right disconnect arise, employers and employees will be able to apply to the Fair Work Commission for stop orders."