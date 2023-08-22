Employees Could Soon Legally Be Able To Screen Phone Calls From Their Boss

Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations, Tony Burke, told Q+A that the legislation would prevent bosses from contacting their staff via text, email or calls outside of rostered work hours.

"It's something where we haven't made a final decision of Government (but) I am really attracted to the idea," Burke said. Host of Q+A, Patricia Karvelas, asked Burke if he ever contacts his staff outside of work.

"There's a different arrangement in terms of their overtime and things like that... but I am respectful of weekends," he said.

"It used to be the case if you were on call, you'd get an on call allowance,"

"Someone who was carrying a beeper would have an on-call allowance because they could be contacted at any point.

"The moment we all bought our own beepers on our phones, people are just being contacted."

Greens Senator Barbara Pocock also backs this notion, asking for a 'Right to Disconnect' amendment to be made to the Fair Work Act.

In the Work and Care Report Pocock published back in March, she called for a major overhaul of workplace laws to include a four-day working week, while also pushing back against the "incessant creep of availability" where employees feel the need to respond to work message outside of their working hours.

"The pressure on workers to be available at all hours, particularly when working remotely, clearly has serious implications for mental and physical health and increases work-related stress," the report said.

"The Greens want to see a right to disconnect from work in federal law." At the time, Greens leader Adam Bandt told parliament, "The bill is not about limiting the ability of employers to communicate with their employees to get work done."

"It will promote a healthier work culture that empowers working people to screen their boss's calls when they're off the clock."