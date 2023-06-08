The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Employee Left Shocked After Potential Workplace Enforces ‘Strictly Vegan’ Lunch Policy

Employee Left Shocked After Potential Workplace Enforces ‘Strictly Vegan’ Lunch Policy

A business has been called out by a potential employee for its “strictly vegan” policy in the workplace.

Reddit user Reezeyyy posted a photo of an email he received from a potential employee with a list of questions to help “shortlist” candidates.

While the first three questions were covered, the Redditor queried the legitimacy of the fourth question.

“Our workplaces are strictly vegan,” the question began.

“You do not have to be vegan away from work, but you do need to bring vegan lunch and have plant milks to eat on site or eat lunch offsite.

Can you confirm you are fine with this?”

The Redditor asked the mildlyinfuriating thread if “they can really for this upon me or not hire be (sic) based on this??”.

While some commenters thought the rules were overbearing, many pointed out that dietary discriminations are not protected the same way as gender, race or religion.

“Everyone is having fun with it, but I don’t see that anyone has actually answered the question. Yes, they can not hire you over this,” said one comment.

“There are specific characteristics they cannot base a hiring decision on… gender, religion, ethnic origin, etc… but your dietary choice is not a protected class. If they want to hire on that basis, they are free to do so.”

Image: Reddit/Reezeyyy/Getty

Monopoly Theme Park Coming To Melbourne This Year
NEXT STORY

Monopoly Theme Park Coming To Melbourne This Year

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Monopoly Theme Park Coming To Melbourne This Year

    Monopoly Theme Park Coming To Melbourne This Year

    It’s unconfirmed if you’ll get $20 for passing go.
    Australia Now In A "Retail Recession" Amid Cost Of Living Crisis

    Australia Now In A "Retail Recession" Amid Cost Of Living Crisis

    Rampant inflation and higher interest rates have seen the nation enter a retail recession.
    Kmart Customers Fed Up With Having To Scan Receipts At The Door

    Kmart Customers Fed Up With Having To Scan Receipts At The Door

    Kmart is being slammed by customers due to its recent policy to scan all receipts as people leave the store.
    Nazi Symbols To Be Banned Across Australia, Federal Government Announces

    Nazi Symbols To Be Banned Across Australia, Federal Government Announces

    The federal government is set to introduce a national ban on all Nazi symbols with a punishment of up to a year in prison; however, the ban will not include the Nazi salute.
    Crocodile Produces A Baby With Itself After Being Kept Away From Other Animals At Its Zoo

    Crocodile Produces A Baby With Itself After Being Kept Away From Other Animals At Its Zoo

    A crocodile in Costa Rica is the first reported case of a female making herself pregnant.