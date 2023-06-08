Employee Left Shocked After Potential Workplace Enforces ‘Strictly Vegan’ Lunch Policy

Reddit user Reezeyyy posted a photo of an email he received from a potential employee with a list of questions to help “shortlist” candidates.

While the first three questions were covered, the Redditor queried the legitimacy of the fourth question.

“Our workplaces are strictly vegan,” the question began.

“You do not have to be vegan away from work, but you do need to bring vegan lunch and have plant milks to eat on site or eat lunch offsite.

Can you confirm you are fine with this?”

The Redditor asked the mildlyinfuriating thread if “they can really for this upon me or not hire be (sic) based on this??”.

While some commenters thought the rules were overbearing, many pointed out that dietary discriminations are not protected the same way as gender, race or religion.

“Everyone is having fun with it, but I don’t see that anyone has actually answered the question. Yes, they can not hire you over this,” said one comment.

“There are specific characteristics they cannot base a hiring decision on… gender, religion, ethnic origin, etc… but your dietary choice is not a protected class. If they want to hire on that basis, they are free to do so.”

Image: Reddit/Reezeyyy/Getty