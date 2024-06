Julie Sweet, a registered clinical counsellor, argues carrying one is how people combat their everyday anxieties, because it offers an 'anchoring sense of comfort and stability'.

Sweet told the Daily Mail that it's also a way people display their personality or beliefs.

Sweet claims that people who are anxiously attached prefer bright water bottles, and are often in search of what is ‘trending’.

People with a secure attachment style, however, prefer functional, durable water bottles.