Emotional Moment Twins Get Picked By West Coast In Surprising AFLW Draft

Zoe Wakfer, was chosen by West Coast in the final pick of the first round, despite believing she wasn't even in the running to be drafted.

Zoe was supporting her twin sister Lauren, who was expected to be drafted by the Eagles, despite the ruck being just a week on from a full knee reconstruction.

At pick No. 15, Lauren's name was called out, and just a short time later, so was Zoe's. The pick was so unexpected she was brought to tears.

"It's really surreal. I didn't know what to expect, but it wasn't this," Zoe told reporters.

"I was following her (Lauren). I was here tonight for her so to be called out as well was an even bigger surprise.

"So, (I'm) overwhelmed, gobsmacked."

Lauren, long expected to land at West Coast despite her severe injury, said she hadn't been given a heads-up that Zoe could join her, but had her suspicions.

"We actually both shared the first interview, we both went in together, and they interviewed us together," she said.

"I think she (Zoe) had more interviews than I did with the Eagles."

With AAP.