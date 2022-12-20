Emojis Can Be A Sneaky Way To Tell A Co-Worker You Don’t Like Them

According to a New York Times article, which declared that “we’re living in the age of Slack rage”, workers can use emojis to tell their co-workers sneakily they don’t like them.

With more people working remotely, millions are dependent on online messaging for inter-office communication.

So now, instead of leaving passive-aggressive post-it notes on a co-worker's desk, or stealing their lunch, people are expressing their frustration digitally.

An outright message saying that you don’t approve of someone at work can be tricky. Sneaking in an emoji is a favourable way to do it, with your co-workers being none the wiser.

Rather than sending a string of devil or poo emojis, workers are opting for more subtle icons.

The Times wrote that the most common emojis used in workplace conflict are the thumbs up, the eyeball, the cry-laughing and the slight-smile face.

The thumbs-up emoji (previously cancelled by Gen Z for being “passive-aggressive”) has been perceived as a “digital eye-roll”.

According to the Times, the other emojis have the potential to start an online quarrel. But, unlike an expletive-filled email though, you can easily diffuse conflict by telling co-workers you used them ironically.