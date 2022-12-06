Emmy-Winning Actress Kirstie Alley Dies Aged 71

Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter on Monday.

Her manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.

She was 71.

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," Alley's children's statement said.

She starred as Rebecca Howe on Cheers from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long.

She had her own sitcom on the network, Veronica's Closet, from 1997 to 2000.

AAP with The Project.