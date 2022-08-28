Emma Stark Becomes The Youngest Top Level AFL Official At Just 16 Years Old

The 16-year-old officiated the Essendon v Hawthorn AFLW match at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The momentous occasion was watched by 12,092 spectators, including her mum, who flew from Darwin to watch her daughter umpire.

While she’s already reached the peak of umpiring in the game, we could see her on the other side as she has yet to decide which career path to follow – umpiring or playing.

Stark has already claimed the 2022 Northern Territory Junior Sportsperson of the Year award and last year was named the under 15s best and fairest last year in the Northern Territory Football League (NTFL).

“I’m not sure what pathway I want to go yet ... the big dream would be to either umpire AFL or play AFLW,” she told The Age.

Stark’s umpiring career began when she was 13 in the NTFL, and last year became the youngest female field umpire for a men’s premier league match in the NTFL.

“It (umpiring) just gives you natural life skills like leadership, communication and then obviously lots of fitness. It’s just fantastic,” Stark said.

“I just wanted to get more involved with the game and see another side of it.”

As for the game’s result, Essendon took a 26-point win over Hawthorn.