Eminem Becomes The 10th Best Selling Artist Of All Time

According to Chart Masters, a team of independent music industry data trackers, Eminem has finally overtaken Led Zeppelin to make it into the top ten.

The only rapper to make the list, Eminem is said to have 207,286,000 sales, taking over Zeppelin’s 207,204,000.

The Beatles sit at the top of the list that takes into account studio albums, physical singles, streams and digital singles, as well as other LP’s.

Michael Jackson follows at number two, with Elton John, Frank Sinatra and Queen also taking out spots in the list.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Eminem is the highest-selling rapper of all time.