Emily Blunt Forces Ryan Gosling To Break Up With ‘Ken’ In Hilarious SNL Skit

In a hilarious Saturday Night Live skit, Emily Blunt forced her Fall Guy co-star Ryan Gosling to break up with his iconic Barbie character, Ken.

“I’m here because of my new movie The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt,” Gosling said to the SNL audience.

“Ken and I, we had to break up. We went too deep, and it’s over, so I'm not going to talk about it,” he said solemnly before having a change of heart. “I actually am going to talk about it a little bit.”

He compared “letting go” of his Ken character to a break up. “And for processing a breakup, there’s really only one thing that can help: The music of the great Taylor Swift.”

Gosling then plays ‘All Too Well’ on the piano before he is interrupted by his co-star Emily Blunt. “We had a whole Fall Guy monologue planned,” she said.

“A bunch of stunts. It was going to be epic. I was going to hit you with things, and instead, you’re singing about Ken. Again.”

“You’re Kenning right now, and I hate that it’s even a verb… Guys, I don’t mean to be harsh, but, Ryan, you have to move on.”

Gosling then reminds Blunt that she was part of the Barbenheimer phenomenon. The pair then let go of their characters by bursting into song, performing a duet of a Barnbenheimer cover of ‘All Too Well’.

