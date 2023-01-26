Emergency Services Respond To Possible Explosive Device Threat In Louisiana That Turned Out To Just Be An Egg

A homeowner in the town of Amelia had received threats against their life and a video of an object wrapped in a bandana that had been placed under his house said Detective Lt. David Spencer of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday morning.

Resulting in fear for their life, they contacted authorities expecting the item to be a potential cause for concern.

"During the initial investigation, the object shown in the video accompanying the threats was located under the front porch of the residence," Detective Lt. Spencer said in an email Monday morning.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in concordance with law enforcement protocol, the residents were evacuated, and the affected area of Barrow Street was closed to the public."

The Louisiana bomb division were called in to diffuse the situation.

"The bandana was placed there on purpose to intimidate the homeowner, but that is being handled by the Sheriff's Office," LSP Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said in an email Monday morning.

Fortunately, it was not an explosive device and was instead an egg wrapped in a bandana.