Emergency Services Received Almost 800 Calls For Help As Storm Batters Sydney

More than 60,000 homes and businesses were left without power and an international sailing tournament had to be cancelled after thunderstorms swept Sydney.

SailGP says a full assessment of the damage was launched after the wild weather swept the city on Saturday evening, battering its Barangaroo event, but no-one was hurt.

A Canadian F50 catamaran was picked up and thrown against a structure at the water's edge as winds close to 50km/h buffeted the nine-boat fleet.

Wind gusts of more than 100km/h were recorded at Sydney airport, while rugby league's World Club Challenge between English side St Helens and the NRL's Panthers was briefly interrupted due to lightning strikes at Penrith.

NSW SES received almost 800 calls for assistance to 5am on Sunday, almost 700 of them in Sydney, as storms erupted across Greater Sydney, the Illawarra region and the state's central Tablelands.

Hornsby, Ku-ring-gai, Hawkesbury, Auburn and Sutherland were the Sydney suburbs most in need of help, it said.

Major energy suppliers Ausgrid and Endeavour reported more than 60,000 outages in Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Illawarra and Central Coast.

Fallen trees on rail tracks also meant train delays across Sydney's network although services were restored around 10.30pm.

AAP with The Project.

Image: NSW RFS

