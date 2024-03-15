The Project

Emergency Contraception Handed Out At Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Condoms and emergency contraception pills have been handed out at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert in Missouri, where abortion is illegal.

The popstar launched the Fund 4 Good campaign last month in conjunction with her world tour, aiming to protect women’s reproductive rights.

Rodrigo is working with the National Network of Abortion Funds, with a portion of sales from the tour supporting the cause 

Concert-goers were able to pick up the free packages, which had two packets of a $US42 ($64) pill and condoms. 

Abortion is illegal in Missouri, and only permitted in the case of a life-threatening emergency.

Right By You, a youth-focused organisation that connects Missouri teens to out-of-state abortion care, worked with the Missouri Abortion Fund to disperse the emergency contraception to concert-goers.

Rodrigo has been vocal about her stance on abortion in the past, using her 2022 Glastonbury performance to criticise the overturning of Roe v Wade. 

The star was joined on stage by Lily Allen to perform the song ‘F*** You’,  which they dedicated to the US Supreme Court justices behind the decision.

"I'm devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Rodrigo said. 

"I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't care about freedom."

