Embarrassing Blunder For KISS As They Mix Up Austria And Australia During A Gig In Vienna

BackEmbarrassing Blunder For KISS As They Mix Up Austria And Australia During A Gig In Vienna28 Jun 202228 Jun 2022A mortifying moment for rock band KISS as they displayed Aussie flag colours on stage at the end of their gig in Vienna, Austria - NOT Australia. NEXT STORYAussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazinekisskiss australiakiss tourkiss world tourkiss austriaEmbarrassing Blunder For KISS As They Mix Up Austria And Australia During A Gig In ViennaAdvertisementRelated ArticlesAussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone MagazineThe Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine. Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright ExpiresIconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire. Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is CancelledPolice in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government SaysRain-ravaged communities in Greater Sydney should brace for what could be the worst flooding in the past 18 months, the federal emergency management minister says. Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In AidAnthony Albanese made a surprise, historic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, meeting president Zelensky for the first time in person.