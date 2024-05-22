The Project

Elvis Presley’s Estate Fighting ‘Fraudulent’ Sale Of Graceland

Elvis Presley’s Estate Fighting ‘Fraudulent’ Sale Of Graceland

Elvis Presley's estate is fighting what it says is a fraudulent scheme to auction off Graceland to the highest bidder.

An auction had been scheduled for Thursday this week, but a Memphis judge blocked it after Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough sought a temporary restraining order and filed a lawsuit, court documents show.

A public notice for a foreclosure sale of the 5.3 hectare estate in Memphis posted earlier in May said Promenade Trust, which controls the Graceland museum, owes $US3.8 million ($A5.7 million) after failing to repay a 2018 loan.

Keough, an actress, inherited the trust and ownership of the home after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2023.

Naussany Investments and Private Lending said Lisa Marie Presley had used Graceland as collateral for the loan, according to the foreclosure sale notice. Keough, on behalf of the Promenade Trust, sued last week, claiming that Naussany presented fraudulent documents regarding the loan in September 2023.

"Lisa Marie Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments and never gave a deed of trust to Naussany Investments," Keough's lawyer wrote in a lawsuit.

The court documents included addresses for the businesses in Jacksonville, Florida, and Hollister, Missouri. Both were for post offices. A Kimberling City, Missouri, reference was for a post office box.

An injunction hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in Shelby County Chancery Court.

"Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent. There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed is to stop the fraud," Elvis Presley Enterprises said in a statement on Tuesday.

With AAP.

