Elton John Rushed To Hospital After Slipping In His Villa In France

Elton John has spent a night in hospital in Monaco being treated for minor injuries after he slipped over at his villa in the French city of Nice, the BBC reports citing his spokesman.

The 76-year-old, who completed his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month, was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco, the BBC said.

He announced in 2018 that the show would be his last, and the globetrotting crescendo to his live music career finished at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm in July.

"Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," the spokesman said.

"Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

