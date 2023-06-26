The Project

Elton John Plays Last UK Show At Glastonbury Festival

Elton John has played what could be his last ever UK show at Glastonbury over the weekend, and what a festival to sign off on.

“Oh wow. I never thought I’d ever play Glastonbury. And here I am,” he said to the crowd, wearing a golden jacket and rose-tinted glasses, an iconic outfit of the Rocket Man singer.

“It’s a very special and emotional night for me because it may be my last show ever in England and Great Britain.

“I want to thank you all for dressing up in your costumes and your glasses and your outfits.

“I want to thank you also for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty that you’ve shown me. It’s been an incredible journey and I’ve had the best, best time.”

Back when he announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2018, he said: “It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next chapter of my life.”

“The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last 50 years, but these UK shows will be incredibly special. The UK is home, and where my heart will always be,” he said of his UK leg of the tour earlier this year.

He will be continuing to tour Europe on his final ever World Tour over the next month.

