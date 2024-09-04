Elton John Has Been Left With Limited Vision After A Severe Eye Infection

The 77-year-old took to Instagram to update fans on his current health status and was inundated with well-wishes from thousands of adoring fans and friends. Elton said: “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye. I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery so far.” “Sending love and healing energy your way!” singer and songer-writer Natalie Imbruglia commented.

“Take your time and recover, Elton. We’ll be here waiting for your return when you’re healthy and ready,” fashion designer Donatella Versace wrote.

“We love you,” singer-songwriter Chappell Roan commented.