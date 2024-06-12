Elon Musk's X chasing overpayments to former Aussie employees

The overpayment is reportedly the fault of a currency conversion error, that saw some of their entitlements overpaid by as much as $70,000.

At least six of the former employees have reportedly received legal notices.

X requested repayment from the former employees in correspondence seen by The Age.

“It has come to our attention that you received a significant overpayment in error in January 2023,” X’s Asia Pacific human resources department said in an email, seen by this masthead, to a number of former staff this year.

“We would be grateful if you could arrange the repayment to us [using the account details below] at your earliest convenience.”