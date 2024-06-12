The Project

Elon Musk's X chasing overpayments to former Aussie employees

Elon Musk is chasing overpayments made to former Aussie X employees, some of which were sacked over 18 months ago.

The overpayment is reportedly the fault of a currency conversion error, that saw some of their entitlements overpaid by as much as $70,000.

At least six of the former employees have reportedly received legal notices.

X requested repayment from the former employees in correspondence seen by The Age.

“It has come to our attention that you received a significant overpayment in error in January 2023,” X’s Asia Pacific human resources department said in an email, seen by this masthead, to a number of former staff this year.

“We would be grateful if you could arrange the repayment to us [using the account details below] at your earliest convenience.”

Forget having a dog walker, Melbournians can now hire a fitness coach for their furry friend.
Reading has and always will be sexy! You’re doing it right now and gosh you look good doing it.
Katie Miller, a Twitch streamer from Tennessee, has been slammed for holding up a supermarket queue to tally how many times a man in line “looked at her”.
In news that will shock the sporting world, champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut will not be competing in this year’s ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition’ due to a sponsorship dispute.
Matildas star Katrina Gorry and her fianceé Clara Markstedt have announced that they have welcomed a baby boy into the world.