Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Now Looking For Volunteers To Have Brain Chip Implanted

That’s right. The man who named his child X Æ A-12 is reportedly asking ten brave souls to trust him to convert their brains into Wi-Fi hotspots.

And if you’re worried that Elon’s just playing “Operation”, relax. He’s leaving the surgical stuff to the professionals. According to the BBC, “A robot will help implant a BCI”. After all, if I trust a robot to vacuum my living room, why wouldn’t I trust it to perform complex cranial surgery?

The BCI will allow recipients to “control a computer cursor, or type, using thoughts alone”. Which should hopefully lead to fewer struggles with autocorrect, at least.

But connecting the human brain to computers comes with loads of other benefits as well. With any luck, we’ll all be able to get pop-up ads beamed directly into our subconscious. Or work out which Friends character would most likely share our star sign while keeping up to date with the latest TikTok trends. At the very least, we’ll no longer be limited to doom-scrolling during the waking hours.

Though we have to ask, given how hare-brained this scheme sounds, has Elon himself already been implanted with the Neuralink chip?