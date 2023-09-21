The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Now Looking For Volunteers To Have Brain Chip Implanted

Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Now Looking For Volunteers To Have Brain Chip Implanted

Hold onto your frontal lobes because Elon Musk’s company Neuralink is seeking volunteers for human trials of its brain implant chips (BCI).

That’s right. The man who named his child X Æ A-12 is reportedly asking ten brave souls to trust him to convert their brains into Wi-Fi hotspots.

And if you’re worried that Elon’s just playing “Operation”, relax. He’s leaving the surgical stuff to the professionals. According to the BBC, “A robot will help implant a BCI”. After all, if I trust a robot to vacuum my living room, why wouldn’t I trust it to perform complex cranial surgery?

The BCI will allow recipients to “control a computer cursor, or type, using thoughts alone”. Which should hopefully lead to fewer struggles with autocorrect, at least.

But connecting the human brain to computers comes with loads of other benefits as well. With any luck, we’ll all be able to get pop-up ads beamed directly into our subconscious. Or work out which Friends character would most likely share our star sign while keeping up to date with the latest TikTok trends. At the very least, we’ll no longer be limited to doom-scrolling during the waking hours.

Though we have to ask, given how hare-brained this scheme sounds, has Elon himself already been implanted with the Neuralink chip?

Kmart Releases Adorable Mini Tradie Workwear For Your Little Ones
NEXT STORY

Kmart Releases Adorable Mini Tradie Workwear For Your Little Ones

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kmart Releases Adorable Mini Tradie Workwear For Your Little Ones

Kmart Releases Adorable Mini Tradie Workwear For Your Little Ones

Parents are rushing to Kmart to get their hands on their new range of tradie workwear for kids.
Anthony Albanese Announces COVID-19 Inquiry To Look At Lockdowns And Vaccines

Anthony Albanese Announces COVID-19 Inquiry To Look At Lockdowns And Vaccines

An inquiry into Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will examine how the nation secured its vaccines and supported people impacted by the lockdowns.
Woman Sentenced To Two Years Prison For Eating Pork On Camera While In Bali

Woman Sentenced To Two Years Prison For Eating Pork On Camera While In Bali

A TikToker has been sentenced to two years in prison after she posted a video of herself eating pork while travelling through Bali.
UK PM Rishi Sunak Delays Ban On Gas And Diesel Cars By Five Years

UK PM Rishi Sunak Delays Ban On Gas And Diesel Cars By Five Years

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he is delaying by five years a ban on new gas and diesel cars that had been due to take effect in 2030
Aussie Oscar Piastri Secures F1 Grid Spot Until End Of 2026 With New Deal

Aussie Oscar Piastri Secures F1 Grid Spot Until End Of 2026 With New Deal

McLaren have secured their Formula One line-up for the next few years after extending the contract of Australian rookie Oscar Piastri until the end of 2026.