Elon Musk’s Daughter Files Name Change Request As She Doesn’t Want To Be Related “In Any Way”

Born Xavier Alexander Musk, Musk’s transgender daughter, has filed legal documents to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson after turning 18 in April.

But choosing a name to conform to her gender identity is not the whole reason she is changing her name, according to a section listing “reason for a name change” on court documents.

“Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” she wrote.

Wilson is the surname of her mother, Justine, who was married to Musk between 200 and 2008.

A court will hear Vivian’s name change request on Friday.

Vivan and Musk have never spoken publicly about their relationship.

Following a post by Musk of a meme mocking people for sharing their pronouns on their social media profiles, he said he “absolutely” supports transgender people, but “all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare”.