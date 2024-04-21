The Project

Elon Musk & X To Fight Australian Watchdog Over Order To Remove Sydney Stabbings Content

Elon Musk is back for another head-to-head with our social media watchdog and neither side is backing down without a fight.

The showdown comes amid calls for a social media crackdown after a barrage of problematic posts in the wake of the Sydney stabbings.

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, refused demands from Australia’s online watchdog, which instructed X to pull down violent and distressing videos and imagery of this week’s Sydney church stabbing.

X plans to challenge the order in court, saying it threatens free speech, with Musk himself labelling the commissioner ‘the Australian censorship commissar’.

It comes in the wake of both the Western Sydney church attack and the Bondi Junction mass stabbing, which saw a wave of misinformation circulate online.

The coalition is now prepared to back Labor's proposed misinformation laws to toughen social media compliance.

Chinese Swim Team Could Be Retrospectively Disqualified For Doping From The 2020 Olympics

    A bombshell report has revealed that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance months before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the World Anti-Doping Agency knew about it.
