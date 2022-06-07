The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Elon Musk Threatens To Walk Away From $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot Accounts

Elon Musk Threatens To Walk Away From $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot Accounts

Elon Musk has threatened to walk away from his takeover bid of Twitter over the platform's refusal to give him information about bot accounts.

The Tesla billionaire has tabled a $US44 billion ($AU61 billion) offer to buy the social media company.

Musk and his lawyers threatened to pull the offer in a letter sent on Monday if the company did not hand over account information.

The letter, written by Musk's lawyers, said that he had been asking since May 9 for the information to evaluate how many of the company's 290 million accounts are fake.

The lawyers claimed in the letter that Twitter had only offered Musk information on the company's testing methodologies of fake accounts.

The lawyers say that based on Twitter's latest correspondence, Musk believes the company is resisting and thwarting his information rights under the April merger agreement.

"This is a clear material breach of Twitter's obligations under the merger agreement, and Mr Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement," the letter says.

Previously, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has said the company believes fewer than five per cent of accounts are fake. However, the company has also said its bot estimates, which are reported to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, may be too low.

Musk has a longtime fixation on bots, and fake accounts due to his likeness and name are often used to promote cryptocurrency scams.

AAP reports experts have said Musk couldn't unilaterally place the deal on hold, although that hasn't stopped him from acting as though he can. If he walks away, he could be on the hook for a $US1 billion ($A1.4 billion) breakup fee.

The Twitter sale agreement allows Musk to get out of the deal if there is a "material adverse effect" caused by the company. It defines that as a change that negatively affects Twitter's business or financial conditions.

With AAP.

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'
NEXT STORY

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Some British supermarkets are thinking of scrapping use-by dates.
Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.