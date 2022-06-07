Elon Musk Threatens To Walk Away From $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot Accounts

The Tesla billionaire has tabled a $US44 billion ($AU61 billion) offer to buy the social media company.

Musk and his lawyers threatened to pull the offer in a letter sent on Monday if the company did not hand over account information.

The letter, written by Musk's lawyers, said that he had been asking since May 9 for the information to evaluate how many of the company's 290 million accounts are fake.

The lawyers claimed in the letter that Twitter had only offered Musk information on the company's testing methodologies of fake accounts.

The lawyers say that based on Twitter's latest correspondence, Musk believes the company is resisting and thwarting his information rights under the April merger agreement.

"This is a clear material breach of Twitter's obligations under the merger agreement, and Mr Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement," the letter says.

Previously, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has said the company believes fewer than five per cent of accounts are fake. However, the company has also said its bot estimates, which are reported to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, may be too low.

Musk has a longtime fixation on bots, and fake accounts due to his likeness and name are often used to promote cryptocurrency scams.

AAP reports experts have said Musk couldn't unilaterally place the deal on hold, although that hasn't stopped him from acting as though he can. If he walks away, he could be on the hook for a $US1 billion ($A1.4 billion) breakup fee.

The Twitter sale agreement allows Musk to get out of the deal if there is a "material adverse effect" caused by the company. It defines that as a change that negatively affects Twitter's business or financial conditions.

