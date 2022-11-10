Elon Musk Tells Twitter Employees They Can No Longer Work From Home

Days after laying off thousands of employees after becoming CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk has now told the remaining staff he will be changing the previous rules that permitted working from home.

When Twitter reopened offices in March, it said employees could still work from home if they wanted. However, now with Musk in charge, that will change.

Musk's move reflects policies at his other companies, SpaceX and Tesla Inc, where he told employees to work in the office at least 40 hours a week or leave.

"Sorry that this is my first email to the whole company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message," Musk wrote before he described a dire economic climate for businesses like Twitter that rely almost entirely on advertising to make money.