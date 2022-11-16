The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Elon Musk Tells Employees To Commit To "Hardcore" "Twitter 2.0" Work, Or Leave

Elon Musk Tells Employees To Commit To "Hardcore" "Twitter 2.0" Work, Or Leave

Elon Musk has called on remaining Twitter employees to commit to "extremely hardcore" work with "exceptional performance" or leave.

Twitter's remaining staff, under new owner Elon Musk, received a late-night internal email which was shared on social media, highlighting the ultimatum staff were given.

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," Musk wrote in the memo.

"This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."

In the memo, Musk elaborates on how he sees the future of Twitter, stating it will be much more "engineering-driven" as it is a tech company. "If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," directing staff to what appears to be an online form.

Musk said any employee who does not click the button by 5 pm ET on Thursday would receive three months' severance.

Donald Trump Won't Be Allowed Back On Facebook Yet Despite Running For President
NEXT STORY

Donald Trump Won't Be Allowed Back On Facebook Yet Despite Running For President

Advertisement

Related Articles

Donald Trump Won't Be Allowed Back On Facebook Yet Despite Running For President

Donald Trump Won't Be Allowed Back On Facebook Yet Despite Running For President

Donald Trump may be running for president, but he still can't use Facebook.
The Simpsons Has Predicted The Future Again With Trump 2024 Seen In A 2015 Episode

The Simpsons Has Predicted The Future Again With Trump 2024 Seen In A 2015 Episode

The Simpsons have been noted for their uncanny predictions over the last few decades, and now we can add another accurate forecast to the list.
Fast Food Delivery Company Deliveroo To Stop Operating In Australia

Fast Food Delivery Company Deliveroo To Stop Operating In Australia

Fast food delivery company, Deliveroo, has announced it will cease trading in Australia.
Robot teachers Could Soon Be Rolled Out In NSW To Alleviate The Workload Of Marking Papers

Robot teachers Could Soon Be Rolled Out In NSW To Alleviate The Workload Of Marking Papers

With teachers experiencing heavy workloads, research from the University of Sydney proposes the implementation of robotic marking could be beneficial in some cases. However, not everyone is convinced it is a solution.
Rescue Dog Turns Herself In At Police Station After Getting Lost On A Walk

Rescue Dog Turns Herself In At Police Station After Getting Lost On A Walk

A lost rescue dog has been reunited with its owners after strolling into a police station for help. What a good doggo!