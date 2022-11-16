Elon Musk Tells Employees To Commit To "Hardcore" "Twitter 2.0" Work, Or Leave

Twitter's remaining staff, under new owner Elon Musk, received a late-night internal email which was shared on social media, highlighting the ultimatum staff were given.

"Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore," Musk wrote in the memo.

"This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."

In the memo, Musk elaborates on how he sees the future of Twitter, stating it will be much more "engineering-driven" as it is a tech company. "If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below," directing staff to what appears to be an online form.

Musk said any employee who does not click the button by 5 pm ET on Thursday would receive three months' severance.