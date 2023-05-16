The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Elon Musk Subpoenaed Over Involvement With Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk Subpoenaed Over Involvement With Jeffrey Epstein

The US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for documents in its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of helping enable sexual abuses by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a Monday court filing in US District Court in Manhattan, the Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Musk on April 28.

The filing said Musk, one of the richest people in the world, may have been referred to JPMorgan by Epstein. It did not provide further explanation for its interest in obtaining documents from Musk.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US Virgin Islands accuses JPMorgan of missing red flags about Epstein's abuse of women on Little St. James, a private island he owned there.

The bank has said it should not be held liable for a former top executive's relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The subpoena sought all communications between the entrepreneur and JPMorgan regarding Epstein as well as communications between Musk and Epstein.

The subpoena also sought all documents regarding fees that Musk paid to Epstein or to JPMorgan regarding Musk's accounts or relationship with JPMorgan.

It also asked Musk for all documents reflecting or regarding Epstein's involvement in human trafficking and his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.

The details were part of a request by the Virgin Islands to serve the subpoena on Musk by alternative means because the government had not been able to serve an initial subpoena on Musk at Tesla or through a lawyer who has accepted service on behalf of Musk in the past.

A U.S. Company Wants To Pay Someone To Test Las Vegas' Best Margaritas
NEXT STORY

A U.S. Company Wants To Pay Someone To Test Las Vegas' Best Margaritas

Advertisement

Related Articles

A U.S. Company Wants To Pay Someone To Test Las Vegas' Best Margaritas

A U.S. Company Wants To Pay Someone To Test Las Vegas' Best Margaritas

One company is offering a lucky individual the chance to become the official Las Vegas Margarita Tester; better yet, you’ll be paid to do it.
Woman Refuses To Pay For A $200 Bottle Of Perfume Her 4-Year-Old Broke

Woman Refuses To Pay For A $200 Bottle Of Perfume Her 4-Year-Old Broke

A mother has caused quite the stir as she’s outright refusing to reimburse her friend for a bottle of Chanel perfume her daughter broke.
Aussie Influencer's Bali Tattoo Goes "Horribly Wrong"

Aussie Influencer's Bali Tattoo Goes "Horribly Wrong"

An Aussie teen has been left devastated after her "dream" Bali tattoo didn't quite go to plan.
Martha Stewart Becomes Oldest Cover Star Of Sports Illustrated 'Swimsuit Issue’ At Age 81

Martha Stewart Becomes Oldest Cover Star Of Sports Illustrated 'Swimsuit Issue’ At Age 81

In the year 2023, how do you make a magazine’s swimsuit issue relevant?
Man Tries To Avoid Arrest For Drink-Driving By Blaming His Dog

Man Tries To Avoid Arrest For Drink-Driving By Blaming His Dog

It didn't work.