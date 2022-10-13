The Project

Elon Musk Sells $1 Million USD Worth Of ‘Burnt Hair’ Perfume

Elon Musk joked that his surname meant entering the fragrance business was inevitable. However, his ‘joke’ perfume retailing at $100 USD has proved incredibly successful, generating 10,000 sales in just a few hours.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, decided to utilise his fame and surname to capitalise off the perfume industry.

Launching a ‘joke’ perfume named ‘Burnt Hair’ that is described as ‘the essence of repugnant desire’ proved to be a wise decision after the product earned Musk $1 million USD in just a few hours.

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk asked on Twitter, where he now describes himself as a perfume salesman.

For those who did purchase a bottle, they will have to wait, as the product won’t be released or shipped until 2023 according to the website.

