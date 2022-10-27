The Project

Elon Musk Says He Is Buying Twitter To 'Help Humanity' As Deal Takeover Conclusion

Elon Musk has said he is buying social media network Twitter to ‘help humanity.’

After months of uncertainty over whether his $44bn takeover would go through, a Twitter post to advertisers is the strongest acknowledgement that deal will be sealed by 5PM (US time) on Friday.

Musk wrote on Twitter; “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.”

He added: “That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love.”

Musk does not yet own Twitter, but the final paperwork is expected to be completed shortly.

