Elon Musk Says He Is Buying Twitter To 'Help Humanity' As Deal Takeover Conclusion

After months of uncertainty over whether his $44bn takeover would go through, a Twitter post to advertisers is the strongest acknowledgement that deal will be sealed by 5PM (US time) on Friday.

Musk wrote on Twitter; “The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.”

He added: “That is why I bought Twitter. I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love.”

Musk does not yet own Twitter, but the final paperwork is expected to be completed shortly.