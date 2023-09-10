The Project

Elon Musk Reveals Third Child With Ex-Girlfriend Grimes, Amid Claims He Refuses To Let Her See Their Son

A new biography of SpaceX founder Elon Musk has revealed he has a third child with musician Grimes.

The news was revealed in a New York Times review of an upcoming biography of Musk, for which journalist Walter Isaacson was given access to the billionaire over the past two years.

The couple who already share a son and daughter also share a third child, a son named Techno Mechanicus, who goes by the nickname Tau.

Isaacson posted a photo of Musk with the mother of two of his other children, Shivon Zilis, along with their shared twins. 

In a since deleted tweet, Grimes responded to the photo by alleging the tech billionaire was restricting her access to one of their shared children, saying: 

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

The musician welcomed her son with Musk, X AE A-Xii, in May 2020, and their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, was born in December 2021 via surrogate.

One month before the birth of his daughter with Grimes, Musk and Zilis welcomed twins via surrogate. 

Musk has a total of ten known children with three different women. 

